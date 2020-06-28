"Led India At Crucial Time": PM Modi Hails Predecessor Narasimha Rao On Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address paid tribute to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The former Prime Minister was born on June 28, 1921. PM Modi recalled how Narasimha Rao steered the country safely during testing times.

"Today, we remember a great son of India, our former PM Shri Narasimha Rao Ji. He led India at a very crucial time in our history. He was a great political leader and was a scholar," PM Modi said.

Elaborating on the background of Narasimha Rao, PM Modi said that the former Prime Minister had participated in the freedom struggle right from his youth. "Narasimha Rao had actively participated in the protest against the Nizam of Hyderabad who had banned the Vande Mataram song. He was merely 17 years old then."

"It is memorable to remember Narasimha Rao who had a great understanding of history. His rise despite being from a humble background. His emphasis on education, all along with his leadership capabilities," PM Modi added in praises of Narasimha Rao urging the countrymen to read and know more about the qualities of former prime minister.

Shri Narasimha Rao JI belonged to a humble background.



He fought injustice from a very young age.



I hope many more Indians will read more about our former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao Ji. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/FCQfDLH9Od — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 28, 2020