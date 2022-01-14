PM Modi Gets Behind Surya Namaskar Initiative; Adds Appeal To Follow COVID Protocols

After over one crore people performed Surya Namaskar globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the initiative, highliighting the importance of fitness and strong immunity amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He also urged everyone to follow all COVID protocols and get themselves vaccinated.

The ongoing global pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of keeping fit and boosting immunity. This is a great effort to do so.



At the same time, I again appeal to you all to follow all COVID-19 related protocols, wear masks and get vaccinated if eligible. https://t.co/IOQtMwJT3c — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2022

The Ministry of AYUSH observed 'Surya Namaskar for vitality' on Friday in which more than one crore people from across the world, including India, performed the 'yoga asanas' to keep themselves protected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme was launched virtually by Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and MoS for AYUSH, Munjapara Mahendrabhai, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Personalities like Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev and many others joined the programme. Surya Namaskar is a series of eight asanas conducted in a 12-step sequence that keeps the mind and body in harmony.

J&K leaders, AIMPLB oppose Surya Namaskar programme

It should be mentioned here that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Jammu and Kashmir leaders Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have opposed the Central government's Surya Namaskar programme.

The AIMPLB has opposed the move, saying 'Surya Namaskar' is a form of Surya puja (worship of the sun) and Islam does not allow it. Defying all logic, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, general secretary of AIMPLB said in a statement that India is a secular nation and the customs of the majority community cannot be 'imposed' on all religions.

Echoing Rahamani Mufti and Omar Abdullah expressed their discontent with the Surya Namaskar programme alleging a 'communal mindset'. Taking to Twitter PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti claimed that Surya Namaskar was 'laden with religious connotations' and alleged that by issuing orders asking students and staff to perform it, the government was showing its 'communal mindset'.

National Conference vice chairman Omar Abdullah claimed that 'Muslim students' were being forced to take part in Makar Sankranti and yoga programs. "Would the BJP be happy if a similar order was issued to order non-Muslim students to celebrate Eid?" he asked.

COVID vaccination coverage crosses 155.92 crore in India

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry announced on Friday that India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 155.92 crore with more than 49 lakh vaccine doses administered. In total, 52,25,52,771 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group in the country, and 36,49,61,308 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 155.92 crore (1,55,92,20,012) on Friday and more than 49 lakh (49,33,612) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Friday. The ministry also said that cumulatively 90,37,77,508 first doses and 65,16,91,749 second doses have been administered.

(With Agency Inputs)