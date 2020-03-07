PM Modi Gets Emotional In His Interaction With Jan Aushadhi Yojana Beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got visibly emotional on Saturday when a Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana beneficiary broke down while narrating her story and lavished praises on him. The Prime Minister was interacting with people from various Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadi Pariyojana Kendras through video conferencing.

Deepa Shah, a resident of Dehradun, suffered paralysis due to which she couldn't speak and faced difficulties leading life. She said she was benefitted immensely by the Centre's Jan Aushadhi Yojana scheme under which generic medicines whose efficacy is equivalent to expensive medicines could be procured at affordable costs. "I have never seen god, but I have seen you in his image. Many thanks to you," said Shah said as she broke down.

READ | Appeal To People To Stay Away From Rumours Regarding Coronavirus: PM Modi

'Your courage and will is your god': PM Modi

The Prime Minister was visibly emotional on hearing her story. However, he kept his composure and said, "You have won over the diseases with your will and courage, this courage of yours is the biggest god. Your courage and will is your god. That courage has brought you out of such a big problem."

PM Modi elaborated on how the generic medicines are no less effective than the expensive branded medicines. He also called out those who spread rumours and misinformation over generic medicines. "Despite the cost-saving and effective generic medicines, some people spread rumours based on previous experience. They wonder how could medicines be this cheap. They think they are being duped and spread misinformation about the medicines being artificial. But Deepaji has shown everyone the power of generic medicines. I want to tell everyone that these generic medicines are no less than other medicines. They are certified and tested," said PM Modi.

READ | Coronavirus: PM Modi To Meet Harsh Vardhan After 31 People Test Positive

PM Modi warns against rumour-mongering in wake of Coronavirus concerns

While interacting with the beneficiaries, PM Modi also spoke about the deadly Coronavirus and said that a little hygiene and precaution can help in the prevention of the virus. He also urged people not to believe in rumours. "I request people to not believe in hearsay and rumours on what to do and what not to do on Coronavirus, whatever doubts you have please consult your doctor," said PM Modi.

About Janaushadhi Kendras

Janaushadhi Kendras have started in 700 out of the 728 districts in India. Currently, there are 6,200 Janaushadi Kendras which provide medicines for several diseases and provide different surgical instruments and medical equipment. Janaushadi week is being celebrated from March 1 to 7.

READ | China Thanks PM Modi For His Condolence Letter On Coronavirus Outbreak

READ | India-EU Summit Postponed: PM Modi Cancels Brussels Visit Amid Rise In Coronavirus Cases