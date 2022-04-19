PM Modi Gets Emotional As Lakhs Of Women Bless Him, Calls Moment 'priceless'; WATCH

'For the first time in my life, 2 lakh mothers and sisters gave me blessings at the same time, I could not control my emotions,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he addressed a gathering of women in Banaskantha on Tuesday. Ahead of the rally, where PM Modi inaugurated the state-of-the-art dairy plant of Banas Dairy at Sanadar in Deodar, a group of women came onto the stage to bless the premiere. PM Modi was seen getting visibly emotional during the blessings, a moment which he addressed later during the rally.

"This is the first time in my life that 1.5-2 lakh mothers gave me blessings at the same time. When you were doing this, I could not control my emotions. The blessings of the mothers of Ma Jagdamba's land are priceless to me. It is the center of invaluable power and invaluable energy. I bow in reverence to all the mothers and sisters of Banas," said the Prime Minister. Prior to this PM Modi had interacted with the women beneficiaries in Banaskantha.

Banas taking steps to make India's local 'global': PM Modi

Speaking to the women who had thronged the rally, PM Modi asserted Banas was an example of how village economies could be strengthened and mothers and sisters empowered. He further discussed how the region had proven the necessity of local resources in increasing the income of farmers.

"In India, how village economies can be strengthened, mothers and sisters empowerment, how cooperatives can give strength to the campaign of self-reliant India, all this can be experienced here. Banas Dairy Complex, Cheese and Whey Plant, all of which are important in the expansion of the dairy sector, Banas Dairy has also proved that other resources can be used to increase the income of the local farmers," said PM Modi.

He added, "Along with milk, Banas Dairy has also made the products made from potatoes the capability of the farmers. This is also a good step towards making India's local 'global'."

A Bio-CNG plant and the foundation stone for 4 Gobar Gas Plants were also laid by the PM during his visit.