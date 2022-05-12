PM Modi Gets Emotional While Speaking To Father-daughter Duo At Utkarsh Samaroh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ‘Utkarsh Samaroh’ in Gujarat’s Bharuch via video conference. While attending the ‘Utkarsh Samaroh’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional while speaking and listening to the beneficiaries of government schemes in Gujarat on Thursday.

One of the attendees identified as Ayub Patel spoke about his daughter’s dream of becoming a doctor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to lend help to the man to realize his daughter’s dream of becoming a doctor.

While interacting with the beneficiary at the ‘Utkarsh Samaroh’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the man if he imparts education to his daughters, to which the beneficiary said that one of his three daughters wanted to become a doctor in her career.

PM Modi while interacting with the daughter of the beneficiary of the government scheme who was visually challenged, applauded her spirit.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari went to his koo handle and posted the emotional interaction between PM Modi and the father-daughter duo.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the beneficiary’s daughter the reason behind opting for the medical profession as a career, to which she said, “I want to become a doctor because of the problem that my father is suffering from.”

While listening to her reason, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered to help. He stated, “Let me know if you need any help to fulfill the dream of your daughters.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintained a few minutes of silence and hailed the strength of the daughter of the beneficiary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Your compassion is your strength.”

Utkarsh Samaroh in Bharuch

The ‘Utkarsh Samaroh’ program marks 100% saturation of key state government initiatives in Bharuch, Gujarat.

The four key schemes of the state government in the district will help provide timely financial aid to the needy. The four schemes include the Ganga Swaroopa Aarthik Sahay Yojana, Indira Gandhi Vrudh Sahay Yojana, Niradhar Vrudh Aarthik Sahay Yojana, and Rashtriya Kutumb Sahay Yojana.

Utkarsh camps were installed in all wards and villages of municipality areas of the Bharuch district. Applicants who were able to provide the necessary documents were approved on the spot. Various other incentives were also given to the Utkarsh assistants to further assist the drive. Taluka wise Whatsapp helpline numbers were announced to collect data on those who were not receiving the benefits of the scheme.