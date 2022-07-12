PM Modi Gets Grand Welcome As He Lands In Jharkhand To Inaugurate Deoghar Airport; WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on July 12, landed in Jharkhand to lay foundation stones for several projects worth Rs16,800 crore, as well as inaugurate some, including an airport, in Deoghar. Following his arrival in the state, PM Modi carried out an 11.5-km-long mega road show which saw a sea of supporters gathered to welcome the Prime Minister.

#LIVE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Jharkhand's Deoghar; mega support pours onto streets



Tune in - https://t.co/3p7tXvHFQP pic.twitter.com/vEZYGMgoxE — Republic (@republic) July 12, 2022

During his mega rally, PM Modi was showered with flowers as he waved to his supporters from his SUV while being surrounded by security guards. Prior to his arrival, a senior police officer had revealed that the entire roadshow will be monitored via drones as a huge crowd was expected to show up.

पवित्र श्रावण मास के शुभारंभ से ठीक पहले पावन नगरी देवघर के बाबा बैद्यनाथ मंदिर में दर्शन और पूजन का सौभाग्य प्राप्त होगा। 12 जुलाई को यहां एयरपोर्ट के उद्घाटन का भी सुअवसर मिलेगा। इससे श्रद्धालुओं के लिए बाबाधाम की यात्रा और आसान होगी, साथ ही झारखंड के पर्यटन को बढ़ावा मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/kKEYbsBzx4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2022

PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar airport, flags off Deoghar-Kolkata flight

With the inauguration of the Deoghar airport at around 12:45 pm today, PM Modi also flagged off an Indigo flight from Deoghar to Kolkata airport. "We had dreamt of Deoghar airport for a long time, it's being fulfilled now. These projects will make the lives of people easy", PM Modi said during his address. "The development projects worth Rs 16,800 crore will improve connectivity, tourism and trade prospects of the state," he added.

PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar Airport and other development projects in Deoghar, Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/t6TSQW8Qe6 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

The Prime Minister further said that these projects will benefit not only Jharkhand but also several areas in West Bengal and Bihar. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, who along with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was also present at the event, said that the dream of Deoghar airport envisioned in 2010 has been fulfilled by PM Modi. "It is a matter of pride for us", CM Soren added.

Notably, this is the second airport operationalised in Jharkhand after PM Modi laid its foundational stone on 25 May 2018. Spread across an area of 657 acres, the airport has been built at a cost of Rs 400 crore and has a 2,500-metre-long runway. Moreover, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Deoghar airport will soon be connected to Ranchi, Patna, and Delhi and that the state will get three more airports in the coming years.

Apart from the airport, a new in-patient department and operation theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar, was also dedicated to the state. This added to a total of 16 AIIMS hospitals that have been approved in the last eight years and ten centres that have started MBBS classes and OPD services.