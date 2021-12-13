PM Modi Gets Grand Welcome In Varanasi, Breaks Security Protocol To Accept Gifts; Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is currently present in Kashi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor was welcomed with warm gestures, flower petals and slogans of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Har Har Mahadev'. In a video shared by the former health minister of India, Dr Harsh Vardhan, several Pandits (Hindu scholars) were seen standing in the queue when PM Modi's car was on its way to the venue to gift him traditional attires however they were stopped by security personnel. Later the security personnel took the gifts but the Prime Minister opened his car gate to accept the gesture from the Pandits.

PM Modi also used hand gestures to calm the scholars who were eager to meet him.

In another video shared by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, the Prime Minister is seen standing in between people of Uttar Pradesh who waived and welcomed him with grand gestures. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present there.

"People of Kashi welcoming Prime Minister #NarendraModi ji. An unprecedented scene of immense affection, love and trust," wrote Goyal in Hindi on Koo.

PM Modi in the home constituency - Varanasi

The city of Varanasi was decked up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is all set to inaugurate the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor in a few hours. The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be flagged off by PM Modi at a special program in Kashi which will be followed by other functions to celebrate the momentous occasion. As soon as the PM reached Kashi, he offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav ​​Temple in Varanasi, ahead of the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Later, he along with CM Yogi travelled in a double-decker boat to visit Kashi Vishwanath. He also took a holy dip in River Ganga at Varanasi. After seeking blessings at Ganga for Vishwanath Dham, the Prime Minister reached the Kashi Vishwanath Dham complex where he was welcomed with traditional motions.

Image: Twitter