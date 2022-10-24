PM Modi Gets Nostalgic In Kargil As He Relives Memories Of 1999; Says "emotional Moment"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Kargil to celebrate the festival of lights-- Diwali with Indian soldiers. Keeping up with his eight-year-long tradition, PM Modi addressed Jawans as his family and stated, "It is a privilege to celebrate Diwali with all of you."

In his interaction with the soldiers, PM said, "There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory. Diwali means 'festival of end of terror' and Kargil made it possible. Our Army in Kargil crushed the fountainhead of terror & people, till date, remember the Diwali of victory the country celebrated."

PM Modi remembers the 1999 Kargil visit

Prime Minister further got nostalgic and stated that he has witnessed the Kargil war very closely. He expressed his gratitude to the senior Army officers who showed him his 23-year-old photographs when he visited Kargil in 1999 at the time when the war was at its peak. "I am grateful to all of you that you showed me those pictures when I used to spend time with the Jawans and made me relive that moment. It was a very emotional moment," he said.

Here are the throwback pictures that Prime Minister was talking about when he visited Kargil in 1999. Notably, this was the time when PM Modi was working for BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. In the photographs, he can be seen interacting with army men on the ground and meeting wounded soldiers.

PM Modi lauds Armed Forces

Lauding the selfless efforts of the forces, PM further stated that every citizen in India sleeps peacefully only because of the Armed Forces protecting our borders. "I bow towards the spirit of the Armed Forces of India. Your sacrifices have always made our country proud. To facilitate the soldiers of this country in realising their responsibilities, we are developing hi-tech infrastructure in the border areas with seamless connectivity, the induction of women officers will result in the growth of our power."

(Image: Republic World)