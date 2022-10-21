PM Modi Gifted Unique 'Bhoj Patra' From Tribal Community In Uttarakhand's Joshimath Region

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at both Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand, he was gifted a unique 'Bhoj Patra' on Friday, October 21, by the tribal community from border regions of Joshimath during his visit to Uttarakhand.

As per officials, tribal communities of Niti-Mana valley living in the border region of Joshimath expressed their gratitude to PM Modi for working to rejuvenate pilgrimage sites and appreciated his efforts to preserve the Indian culture. The 'Bhoj Patra' was presented to him by Bina Badwal, the sarpanch of Van Panchayat in Mana.

Bhojpatra tree (Himalayan Birch) is a deciduous tree growing in the western Himalayas in high altitude regions – 2500m-3500m. Its significance is that Mahabharat and other ancient scriptures were written on the bark of the Bhojpatra tree.

PM Modi launches mega projects in Uttarakhand

Earlier, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of various connectivity projects at Mana village of Chamoli district after offering prayers at both Kedarnath and Badrinath temples. Beginning his mega public address, the Prime Minister said, "Today, I feel happy and immensely blessed after worshipping Baba Kedar and Badri Vishal Ji. Mana village is known to be the last village of India but I consider every village that is located on the border is the first village of our country. All who dwell on the border are protectors of India," he added.

He further stated that in the 21st century, there are two major pillars which are beneficial for the formation of a developed India:

Be proud of your heritage

Take all possible efforts for the development

PM Modi informed that he inspected the progress of the developmental works and spoke to the engineers who have been working tirelessly on the projects. "This area is very complicated and working condition is not easy. I wish for their safety. When I spoke to the workers and engineers they told me this isn't labour work, but it's about serving the Lord," said PM Modi.