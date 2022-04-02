PM Modi Gifts Miniature Painting From Himachal Pradesh To Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, he gifted a beautiful miniature painting depicting the season of 'Shravan' to the Nepal prime minister. Earlier, PM Modi and PM Deuba held wide-ranging talks after the inauguration of a cross-border railway network, a power transmission line, and the launching of India's RuPay payment card in Nepal.

All about the miniature painting

As per sources, it is an exquisite traditional “Pahari School” miniature painting from the Indian State of Himachal Pradesh, depicting the season of Shravan (Monsoon). A part of the traditional Barahmasa Series, this refined painting depicts the eternal lovers Radha and Krishna, under a canopy of thundering monsoon clouds, engaged in a loving conversation with their graceful glances while gently holding hands. The thundering clouds and calm landscape are an allegory for the turbulent inner emotions of Radha and Krishna, which are in stark contrast to their calm outward demeanour - thus making the Barahmasa Paintings not just illustrations of the seasons but also a medium to communicate human emotions and moods.

PM Modi meets Nepal PM

While holding bilateral talks with Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has always been a firm companion in Nepal's journey of peace, prosperity, and development. He added that India will always stand by its neighbouring country, Nepal when it comes to development. Addressing delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday, PM Modi called Nepal the oldest friend of India and added that the relationship between both countries has deepened further during his regime. He said the friendship between India and Nepal could not be seen anywhere else in the world.

Nepal PM arrives in India

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, accompanied by his wife Dr Arzu Deuba and a high-level delegation, arrived in New Delhi on Friday for his three-day visit to India. Getting an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is Deuba's first visit since assuming office in July last year. The Nepal PM was welcomed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda at the BJP office in the National Capital. It is also important to note that his visit comes four days after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi concluded his three-day Nepal visit.

Image: MEA/Republic