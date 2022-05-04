PM Modi Gifts Traditional Rogan Painting From Gujarat To Queen Of Denmark Margrethe II

On his three-day Europe tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 3 met with the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II at the historical Amalienborg palace in Copenhagen. The Prime Minister gifted a Rogan painting from Gujarat to the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II. Rogan painting is an art of cloth printing practised in the Kutch District of Gujarat. In this craft, paint made from boiled oil and vegetable dyes is laid down on fabric using either a metal block (printing) or a stylus (painting).

More about Rogan painting

The craft nearly died out in the late 20th century, with the Rogan painting being practised by only one family. The process of making Rogan painting is very laborious and skillful with artists placing a small amount of this paint paste onto their palms. At room temperature, the paint is carefully twisted into motifs and images using a metal rod that never comes in contact with the fabric. Next, the artisan folds his designs into a blank fabric, thereby printing its mirror image.

PM Modi also gifted a Dokra boat from Chattisgarh to Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark. Dokra is non–ferrous metal casting using the lost-wax casting technique. This sort of metal casting has been used in India for over 4,000 years and is still used. Similarly, Crown Princess Mary was gifted a Silver Meenakari Bird figure from Banaras.

About Meenakari Bird

The art of silver enameling practiced in Banaras (Varanasi) is almost 500 years old and has its roots in the Persian art of Meenakari (Meena is the Persian word for glass). The most distinguishing element of the artwork is the use of pink colour in various shades on various products. The base is a silver sheet, which is fixed on a metallic base. The sheet fixed on base mould is beaten lightly to get a fitting form of the mould. The preliminary product is taken off in splices from the mold and is deftly joined. On this, a design is worked on with a metallic pen. The ‘Meena’ is ground to a fine powder and mixed with pomegranate seeds in water. Thereafter, it is fixed on various parts of the product with a flat metallic tool called ‘qalam’. The finished product is decorated with semi-precious stones and pearls.

PM Modi in Europe to attend 2nd India-Nordic Summit

On May 4, PM Modi participated in the second India-Nordic summit with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, and Norway. But prior to the commencement of the summit, the Prime Minister also held bilateral summit meetings with the leaders of Norway, Sweden, Iceland, and Finland.

In the latest development pertaining to the premiere's Europe itinerary, PM Modi, as per the Ministry of External Affairs, will make a brief stopover in Paris, given that France currently holds the EU presidency and French President Emmanuel Macron was recently re-elected for a second consecutive term. Notably, PM Modi will be the first international leader to meet Macron after the latter was re-inducted as the French President.

