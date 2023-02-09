PM Modi Gives Befitting Reply To Congress, Says 'they Always Focused On Votebank Politics'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday replied to the opposition in the Rajya Sabha with a thread of bitter facts that they never confronted in their regime. He highlighted that the Congress party always focused on vote-bank politics instead of development politics.

He said, "We have worked across all the sectors. Since the independence, they underestimated every problem, ranging from education, farming, tribal rights and women's rights. They could have solved the problems easily, but we had to do all the work after coming to power in 2014."

"Congress party's politics was based on vote-bank and they oversaw the issues like unemployment as they thought it's a small problem in the country. We are proud that the BJP government has focused even on small workers, street vendors and local shopkeepers, with a vision to improve their quality of life."

PM highlights the condition of farmers

He further stressed the PM SVANidhi Yojna and PM Vishwakarma Yojana which has strengthened the life of numerous small-scale workers in India. PM Modi also explained the condition of farmers across the country in the Congress party's regime as they had to face several challenges.

He said, " The BJP government has joined the small farmers to formal banking. They also receive a sum of money in their bank account under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. We have also connected several economically backward sections of the society with the banking system that allows them to receive the government scheme benefits directly."

We know that a lot of farmers in our country are dependent on rainwater harvesting as the Congress government didn't arrange for any water resources for farmers. Under such circumstances, the farmers are forced to do fat grain harvesting. Taking note of the same, we requested the United Nations to organise the International Year of Millets from 2023."

As the International year of Millets is being observed in 2023, millet productions from India are getting global recognition and the income of farmers is also increasing due to the rise in sales of millets in the domestic and international markets.

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also laid special emphasis on millet cultivation in India during her Union Budget 2023-24 speech in the parliament. She announced that the Indian Institute of Millets Research in Hyderabad Hyderabad will be supported as the centre of excellence for sharing best practices and making India a global hub for Shri Anna.