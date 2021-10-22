Addressing the people of India on Friday, PM Modi opined that 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered in the nation was an answer to all critics. He stressed that India's vaccine programme is a living example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'. Maintaining that this milestone showcased India's capability, he opined that it had left sceptics who had doubted the country's capacity to vaccinate its citizens speechless. During the address, the PM also advised people not to let their guard down in the upcoming festive season and urged them to continue wearing masks.

PM Modi remarked, "The other countries of the world had decades of experience when it comes to researching a vaccine and developing a vaccine. India was mostly dependent on the vaccine made by these countries. We would order them from abroad. That's why when the biggest pandemic in 100 years came, questions were raised about India. Can India fight against this pandemic? From where will India get the money to purchase so many vaccines from other countries? When will Indians get the vaccine? Whether Indians will get the vaccine at all? Can India inoculate so many people to stop the spread of the pandemic?"

PM Modi answers the critics

"But today, this 100 crore vaccine dose is an answer to all these questions. India has administered 100 crore doses to its citizens and that too for free. The impact of 100 crore doses will be that the world will consider India safer from COVID-19," he added.

Comparing India's progress in vaccination to other countries, the PM elaborated, "It was also being said that many people will not forward for vaccination. In many developed countries of the world, vaccine hesitancy has become a big challenge even today. But the people of India have left such critics speechless by taking 100 crore doses."

COVID-19 vaccination in India

India's vaccine drive against COVID-19 commenced on January 16 with healthcare workers getting vaccinated in the first phase. This was opened up to frontline workers on February 2 while those aged above 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities became eligible for vaccination from March 1. While everyone aged above 45 could get vaccinated from April 1, all adults were added to the vaccination coverage category on May 1. From June 21 onwards, the Centre started procuring 75% of the vaccine stock and distributing it to the states for free.

Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D. As per sources, around 75% of India's eligible adult population has been administered at least one dose of the vaccine while nearly 31% have got jabbed twice. Uttar Pradesh leads in the number of doses administered in India followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. A total of 71,10,24,580 persons have been inoculated whereas 29,53,64,074 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.