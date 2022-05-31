Delivering a thundering speech in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla after completing 8 years in power, PM Modi reiterated his government's resolve to build a new India. Thanking 130 crore citizens for giving him an opportunity to work as the 'Pradhan Sevak', PM Modi assured the people of taking India to greater heights as envisioned by the freedom fighters. Drawing a comparison with the Congress-led UPA era, he highlighted the benefits of initiatives such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, abolition of Triple Talaq, Ujwala Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Mudra Loan and One Rank One Pension scheme.

PM Modi recalled, "Before 2014, the talk was about loot, corruption, scams, dynasty politics, bureaucracy and delayed schemes. The time has changed now. Today, the discussion is about the benefit accrued from government schemes, money directly reaching the poor which they deserve, India's startups, Ease of Doing Business, our ability to crack down on criminals, zero tolerance against corruption. The government before 2014 had accepted corruption as a necessary part of the system. Instead of fighting corruption, the then government capitulated before corruption."

"Before 2014, there was a concern about the country's security. Today, we are proud of surgical strike and airstrike. Our borders are more secure than before. Earlier, the northeast was hurt because of the discrimination meted out due to imbalanced development. Today, the northeast is connected by heart and modern infrastructure. Now, the government is not Mai-Baap. Now, the government is the servant of the people. Now, the government is not working to interfere but improve the quality of life. In the last few years, we brought the politics of development into the mainstream," he added.

'India has potential'

On this occasion, the PM also stressed that the Centre is trying to give a permanent solution to the problems which were earlier assumed as permanent. He waxed eloquently on his government's commitment to minimize the scope of corruption in welfare schemes by pointing out that a leakage of Rs.2.5 lakh crore has been prevented. Taking another swipe at Congress, he came down heavily on vote bank politics and yet again put forth the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

"Votebank politics has taken place in our country for decades. The endeavour to create different votebanks has caused a lot of damage to the country. We are not working to create new votebanks but to create a new India. When the goal is about reforming the nation and Atmanirbhar Bharat, when the intention is to serve 130 crore people and ensure their welfare, votebanks are not created. But we win the trust of all citizens. We are going forward with the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas," PM Modi asserted.

Weighing in on the country's growing stature across the world, he elaborated, "Today, India does not extend a hand of friendship under compulsion. Today, India extends a hand of assistance. In the COVID-19 period, we sent medicines and vaccines to over 150 countries. India proved that we have the potential as well as the fact that we are a performer. International agencies are also acknowledging that poverty is reducing in India and people are getting access to more facilities."

Envisioning a bright future for India in the next 25 years, the PM added, "Today, India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Today, India is getting record investments. Today, India has created a record in exports. 8 years ago, we were nowhere when it comes to startups. Today, we are the 3rd biggest startup ecosystem. Nearly every week, our youths are creating a company worth thousands of crores."