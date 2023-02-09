Last Updated:

PM Modi Gives Blow By Blow Account Of How Congress Took Down Elected Governments

PM Modi lambasted the Congress for misusing the article 356 of the constitution the most number of times and using it for taking down elected governments.

Abhishek Raval

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted Congress in his address at the Rajya Sabha for engaging in dislodging state governments in the past listing down instances, beginning with Congress misusing Article 356 of the Constitution the most number of times and using it for taking down elected governments.   

Emphasising the importance of cooperative federalism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stated his government has balanced national progress and addressed regional aspirations.

‘Elected governments were taken down 90 times’

Giving a blow-by-blow account of the grand old party Congress engaging in taking down state governments during the past decades PM Modi stated, “Elected governments were taken down 90 times, who did this?, Who did this? Who did this? One Prime Minister used article 356 fifty times. Her name is Indira Gandhi. In Kerala, a left wing government was elected, Pandit Nehru disliked them. In no time, the democratically elected government was dislodged.” 

“In Tamil Nadu the governments belonging to stalwarts like MGR and Karunanidhi were dismissed by the Congress. In 1980, when Sharad Pawar was about 40-45 years old, a young Chief minister’s government was also taken down (By Congress) and what they did with NTR, who went abroad to treat his medical condition, attempts were made to dislodge his government too.”

‘Raj Bhavans converted into Congress Headquarter’

PM Modi continued slamming the Congress party and said, “Raj Bhavas were converted into Congress party offices (and Headquarters). 

He also recalled the instances where the governor unfairly called Congress to form the government, “In 2005 in Jharkhand NDA had more seats however the opposition was called for taking the oath. In Haryana too, BJP and Devi Lal had a pre-poll agreement however the Governor called the Congress for oath taking. These are the sins of the Congress.”

