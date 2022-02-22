PM Modi Gives Key Message Amid Russia-Ukraine Turmoil; 'important For India To Be Strong'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday issued his first message on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, calling for India and the entire humanity to be strong in this time of turmoil. Addressing a rally in Bahraich amid the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, PM Modi asserted that with the world in turmoil, every vote in UP should be cast to 'strengthen' India.

"You can see how much turmoil is there in the world at this time. In such a situation, it is very important for India and the entire humanity to be strong today. Today your every vote will make India strong. Every vote of the people of Suheldev's land will strengthen the country," said PM Modi.

Uttar Pradesh has successfully completed 3 phases of polling. The first phase was held on February 10 with a voter turnout of 62.4%, the second phase on February 14 and a voter turnout of 61% and the third phase on February 20, recording 60.18% voting. The remaining 4 phases will be held on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Latest updates

In a defiant speech on state television on February 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Ukraine “a colony with a puppet regime” (in a reference to the US and the West), adding that it had “no historical right to exist.” The country on Tuesday signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk ( two separatist territories in southeast Ukraine). By virtue of this move, Russia has the right to build military bases in Ukraine's two breakaway regions under the new agreements.

Several countries in the West have threatened economic sanctions against Russia, saying that Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity 'must be respected'. They have also called Russia’s aggression a 'mockery' of the commitments previously made to the Minsk agreements. Moscow has still maintained that it is 'ready' for talks with US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, India has maintained its stance on the Russia-Ukraine crisis calling the well-being of Indians 'top priority'. At the UNSC, India called on both sides to exercise maximum restraint intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution arrives at the earliest.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday has directed students to depart the ex-Soviet country without waiting for confirmation of online classes. Air India's special ferry flight left for Ukraine today morning to bring back the Indian nationals. It will operate on February 22, 24 and 26.