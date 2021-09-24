PM Modi 'glad' To Have Met Kamala Harris, Calls India And US 'natural Partners'

Talking about his meeting with United States' Vice President Kamala Harris, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he felt 'glad' and informed about the multiple subjects that were discussed at the meeting to "further cement the India-USA friendship."

The two world leaders issued a joint statement informing about topics that were discussed. "Her feat has inspired the entire world," PM Modi wrote about Kamala Harris on Twitter.

Glad to have met @VP @KamalaHarris. Her feat has inspired the entire world. We talked about multiple subjects that will further cement the India-USA friendship, which is based on shared values and cultural linkages. pic.twitter.com/46SvKo2Oxv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

The Indian Prime Minister is currently on a three-day visit to the United States where he will be conducting significant engagements including meeting US President Joe Biden, and the first in-person meeting with QUAD leaders. Besides meeting US Vice President Kamala Harris, Prime Minister Modi has also met his Australian and Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga and global CEOs.

PM Modi, Kamala Harris talk about COVID, climate change, and democracy

PM Modi and Kamala Harris detailed the media about discussions that were held in a joint press briefing. The US Vice President highlighted the 'noticeable, ever-deepening ties' between India and the USA. Harris recounted India's contribution towards the production of COVID-19 vaccines and talked about the US' support to India in its need during the grappling second wave.

Talking about climate change, Harris pointed out that India takes "climate change very seriously, just like the US." Both the leaders also discussed 'democracy' and Harris told PM Modi that "no matter how many challenges come before us, we will prove that democracy can deal with it."

PM Modi extends special invite to US VP Kamala Harris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to US Vice President Kamala Harris after the two met for the first time since the latter took up her current post. He also hailed her election as America's vice president and described it as being 'historic'. PM Modi noted that Kamala Harris was an inspiration to the world while extending an invite to the Indian-origin leader.

The Indian Prime Minister also noted that the US and India shared similar values and geopolitical interests and termed the two countries as 'natural partners'. PM Modi expressed confidence in India-US ties reaching a new height under the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Recalling Harris' phone call during the second COVID-19 wave, PM Modi mentioned that he would never forget the moment and hailed her support amid difficult times.