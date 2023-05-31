PM Modi Got Emotional Hearing About Brutal Delhi Murder, Says BJP MP Hans Raj Hans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also got emotional after hearing this news, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hans Raj Hans, referring to the Delhi teen murder incident killing a 16-year-old girl. On Tuesday, BJP MP Hans Raj Hans met with the family of the teen who was stabbed to death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area.

While speaking to the media, BJP MP said that even Prime Minister Modi got emotional after hearing the news.

"He (PM Modi) can’t even listen to such news about daughters. No word can compensate for her loss. But we decided to help financially. He (the accused) should be hanged."

BJP MP also criticised the political parties, mainly AAP for slamming the Centre for the unfortunate incident. "Shame on any party that is doing politics after such a tragedy. There were so many people there, they should have caught him then and there. It pained me to see that video," Hans Raj Hans added.

Apparently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had targeted Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena saying there is no fear of police in the National capital. "L-G, sir, law and order are your responsibility, do something. The safety of the people of Delhi is of paramount importance," Delhi CM Kejriwal had said.

Accused Sent To Police Remand

On Tuesday, the Rohini Court in Delhi sent the accused, Sahil, to two days in police custody. Due to security concerns, Sahil appeared before the Duty Metropolitan Magistrate early on Tuesday morning. After hearing the Delhi Police's arguments, the on-duty Metropolitan Magistrate Jyoti Nain granted a two-day remand.

Delhi Police sought the remand for Sahil due to the constant shifting of his stories, which needed to be validated, and the fact that the murder weapon had not yet been found. The accused Sahil was nabbed by Delhi Police from Bulandshahar on Monday.

The accused Sahil allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old girl over a dozen times in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy.

"After the incident, the accused fled and went to his relative in Bulandshahr to hide. However, after reaching there, he called his father, and after that, the police arrested him through technical surveillance," police sources said.

Sahil can be seen repeatedly stabbing the girl before slamming a boulder over her head in CCTV footage that surfaced on the internet. Numerous passersby witnessed the incident, but none of them took any action to resolve the situation.