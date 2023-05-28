PM Modi Government's Transformative Reforms Takes India's Healthcare Sector To A New Era

The last nine years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the healthcare sector in India has witnessed remarkable transformations, ushering in accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare for all citizens. The proactive and disruptive approach of the government has propelled India to the forefront of global healthcare reform.

India's commitment to public health was evident from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government implemented swift measures, establishing a vaccine task force and launching an ambitious vaccination drive. This monumental effort has resulted in over 38 Crore vaccine doses administered, vindicating India's capabilities in effectively combating public health crises. An integral component of the government's healthcare agenda is the flagship Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) scheme. As a testament to its success, more than 18 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) have been created, ensuring universal health coverage for impoverished families across the nation.

The government's commitment to the well-being of women has been demonstrated through initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan. Over 3.9 crore pregnant women have received comprehensive medical care, reducing risks for both mother and child.To fortify India's healthcare infrastructure, the government has established over 147 crore AB-Health and Wellness Centres. These centres have become crucial for communities, offering comprehensive healthcare services and contributing to the overall well-being of the population.Affordable medicines have become a reality for millions of Indians through the establishment of Janaushadhi Kendras and AMRIT Pharmacies. These initiatives have not only ensured the availability of affordable medicines but have also resulted in significant savings of over Rs. 75,000 crore, making healthcare universally accessible and affordable.

Addressing critical ailments, such as Tuberculosis, has also been a priority for the government. Through the adoption of more than 5.65 crore Tuberculosis patients by Ni-Kshay Mitras, India's fight against this infectious disease has gained significant momentum. Additionally, the government's successful implementation of Mission Indradhanush has safeguarded the health of mothers and children, protecting them from preventable diseases.In a bid to strengthen medical education, the government has set up 157 nursing colleges and training institutes, thereby augmenting overall nursing seats and ensuring the availability of quality and affordable nursing education.

Embracing the digital age the government launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission (ABDHM), which encompasses the CoWIN and Aarogya Setu platforms. This integration helps India make better decisions based on evidence, improving the way healthcare is delivered in the country."We are the country which has made its own vaccine. We are one of the few countries to have our own CoWIN app so that everyone who vaccinates has a digital certificate. Today's India is capable of finding solutions while facing challenges," the External Affairs Minister said last year.

India's efforts in promoting healthcare globally have garnered recognition, with 177 countries co-sponsoring India's resolution in the United Nations to observe 21st June as the International Day of Yoga. This global endorsement reflects India's commitment to holistic well-being.

The pharmaceutical sector has also witnessed significant advancements under the Modi government. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in the pharmaceutical sector, with a financial outlay of Rs. 15,000 crores over six years, exemplify the government's commitment to self-reliance. The first release of Rs. 166 crores under the PLI for Pharmaceuticals has set the stage for India's self-sufficiency in medicine production.

India's extraordinary journey towards a revitalised healthcare system serves as an inspiration to the world. The proactive and determined approach of the Modi-led government has revolutionised healthcare delivery, ensuring accessibility, affordability, and quality care for all citizens. With strengthened infrastructure, technological innovations, and global recognition, India stands poised as a beacon of transformative healthcare reform. The nation's progress exemplifies the profound impact a visionary government can have on the well-being of its people, fostering a healthier and more prosperous India.