PM Modi Govt To Save 50,000 Trees A Year As Grievance Redressal Goes Digital

Among other things, the Centre earns Rs 62 crores and creates 1.2 million square feet office space by disposing waste. In what might sound unbelievable but is happening, by going digital as part of governance reforms, the central government would save up to 50,000 trees per annum. Various departments and offices of the Centre spread across the country spent on an average three million pages a day responding to citizen grievances, which now moves to the digital space through emails and other digital modes. At roughly 15,000 sheets per tree that’s an equivalent of 200 trees a day, or 50,000 trees a year - assuming a five-day work week - that would have otherwise gone into producing the paper required to respond to the complaints!

This is just one of the many ways in which governance reforms have not just cleaned the physical spaces within the government, but also made the work atmosphere lively, motivating employees to give more, or so the Department of Administrative Reforms believes.

In another initiative, for example, the department spearheaded a clean-up of office spaces resulting in removal of scrap and waste worth Rs 62 crores that would add to the revenue mop up this budget! In addition to this, as an offshoot, the initiative created additional space of 12 lakh square feet (1.2 million) across Delhi alone. The space is now being utilised to make government offices get better aesthetics and amenities like gyms, cafes, parking lots, creches and libraries. “The government staff should feel invited and pleased to be in office for the time they spent. It should add to a more motivating atmosphere and induce a better work culture,” informed top sources.

'Taking forward PM Modi’s dream of Swachh Bharat': Govt official

“Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of Swachh Bharat, we started this program to reduce paper dependence and clear old baggage. And while doing so, we have successfully made 62 Cr profit,” a senior government official told Republic TV. “There were files that were decades old, there were furniture that was rotting we got rid of everything and the efforts are still continuing,” he added. Even the most VIP buildings of North Block in the national capital have been combed diligently to reduce paper and electronic waste. “There were difunctional electronic gadgets and appliances that were lying around government offices. They too have been sold out at good prices,” the government official averred.

The freshly created space has translated into a 3,000 square feet café at the department of posts for example. In the ministry of environment and forests, the removal of scrap made way for a wellness centre with a Yoga room and gym equipment. At the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, the removal of waste led to creation of a corridor which now acts as a gallery dedicated to freedom fighters and the larger freedom movement with emphasis on Mahatma Gandhi’s cleanliness mission. As part of a larger Swachh Bharat Mission, the government is aiming to step up the exercise across the country, with Ministers personally monitoring the roll-out from Delhi. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has been aggressively promoting the cleanliness campaign across the country ever since coming to power in 2014, and next week would see more of such efforts being made as part of the celebrations of good governance week that culminate with good governance day on December 25, which is also the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Image: PTI, PIB