PM Modi 'grateful For Warm Welcome' In Washington, Says 'Our Diaspora Is Our Strength'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Washington today and took to Twitter to express his delight towards the Indian Community who welcomed him at the airport. Hailing the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said that it has been the country's strength that has distinguished itself across the world in different nations. PM Modi was welcomed by a huge crowd of Indian-Americans. He expressed his gratitude for the welcome by interacting with all the people present at the air force base.

Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world. pic.twitter.com/6cw2UR2uLH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

PM Modi also shared pictures from his landing and provided details about his next plans in the upcoming two days. The Prime Minister is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris along with Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga. The PM is also scheduled to attend the first-ever physical Quad meeting.

Meanwhile, some of the people of the Indian American community while speaking to the media expressed their happiness on meeting Prime Minister Modi. One member of the community said, "We are so excited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We don't mind standing in rain", whereas, another member said that PM Modi's visit will help in bringing India and the US closer and will strengthen their ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States

Being the first international visit of Prime Minister Modi after the pandemic outbreak, the visit holds major significance as it will see several discussions on relevant topics which include the QUAD, Afghanistan situation, COVID-19, and many more. According to the External Affairs Ministry, he was invited by US President Joe Biden after which he was received by several state officials including Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, TH Brian McKeon.

Furthermore, many other Indian delegates including the Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu was also present there.

Landed in Washington DC. Over the next two days, will be meeting @POTUS @JoeBiden and @VP @KamalaHarris, Prime Ministers @ScottMorrisonMP and @sugawitter. Will attend the Quad meeting and would also interact with leading CEOs to highlight economic opportunities in India. pic.twitter.com/56pt7hnQZ8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

PM Modi will also address the UN General Assembly going on in the United States followed by the QUAD Summit and a bilateral meeting with President Biden at the White House.

(With ANI inputs, Image: Twitter/@NarendraModi)