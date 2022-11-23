PM Modi Greets LS Speaker Birla On B'day, Hails His Efforts To Strengthen Parliamentary Democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on his birthday, saying his efforts to further strengthen parliamentary democracy are commendable.

Birla, an MP from Kota and Lok Sabha Speaker, turned 60 on Wednesday.

"Birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla Ji. His efforts to further strengthen our Parliamentary democracy are commendable," Modi said in a tweet. "He (Birla) is also admired for his rich intellect and Constitutional knowledge.Praying for his long and healthy life," the prime minister said. PTI ASK DV DV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)