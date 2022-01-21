PM Modi Greets Manipur On Statehood Day; Lauds People's Unity At Times Of Crisis

On the occasion of the 50th statehood day of Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the citizens over completing 50 years of its foundation. Through his virtual address on Friday, PM Modi congratulated Manipur and further said that it has reached such a position as a state due to the contribution and sacrifice of several people.

"Manipur has seen several ups and downs in the last 50 years and the people of the state have undergone all the situations in unity and faced everything together. This is the true strength of Manipur", he said. Further lauding Chief Minister N Biren Singh, he said that the people have of Manipur have achieved this position under the leadership of CM Biren Singh and thus the state deserves peace and freedom which has been blocked due to several reasons and remains one of the great aspirations of the people in the state. "The double engine government has changed the state and brought several developments including the first railway engine after so many decades", he added.

He also noted the initiatives and developments that have been carried out in Manipur in the past 50 years taking the northeastern state to new heights. Further expressing his happiness towards the potential of the youth in the state, PM Modi said, "I feel very happy that today Manipur is putting its potential in development, the potential of its youth is shining on the world stage. Today, when we see the zeal and passion of the sons and daughters of Manipur on the playground, the nation rises with pride."

Manipur is on the way to speedy development: PM Modi

PM Modi during his address outlined the recent developments witnessed in Manipur over the past few years. Speaking on it, he said that Manipur has played an important role in the vision to become the centre of Act East Policy.

"Among other initiatives, many facilities have now reached Manipur including connectivity powered by projects worth thousands of rupees by the support of the state government", he added.

The Prime Minister also proclaimed that those who hindered the state's progress will not be able to stand again as Manipur stands at an important stage and has started its journey towards rapid development and all the obstacles in the path of development have now been removed and there is no looking back.

Image: Twitter/@BJP/ANI