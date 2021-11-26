PM Modi Greets Nation On Constitution Day; Shares Ambedkar' Speech In Constituent Assembly

On Constitution Day, 26 November, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other top leaders greeted citizens. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu stated that we would be eternally grateful to Dr BR Ambedkar and our founding fathers for creating the visionary Constitution based on the ideas of inclusive justice, liberty, and equality.

In a series of tweets, Vice President wrote, "My heartiest greetings to the citizens of our country on the 72nd #ConstitutionDay. We as a nation are forever indebted to Dr BR Ambedkar and our founding fathers for drafting the visionary #Constitution which is predicated on the ideals of inclusive justice, liberty & equality." "On this momentous day, let us all strive relentlessly to ensure that the high ideals of our Constitution are implemented in letter & spirit," he added.

My heartiest greetings to the citizens of our country on the 72nd #ConstitutionDay. We as a nation are forever indebted to Dr BR Ambedkar and our founding fathers for drafting the visionary #Constitution which is predicated on the ideals of inclusive justice, liberty & equality. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 26, 2021

PM Modi also greeted citizens and shared a portion of B R Ambedkar's Constituent Assembly address, in which he presented a motion to adopt the draft Constitution, on Twitter. Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day. On this special day, sharing a part of Dr Ambedkar’s speech in the Constituent Assembly on 4th November 1948 in which he moved a motion for the adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee."

Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day.



On this special day, sharing a part of Dr. Ambedkar’s speech

in the Constituent Assembly on 4th November 1948 in which he moved a motion for adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee. pic.twitter.com/pviZNrKsGd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Greetings to all Indians on the occasion of Constitution Day. Today, we remember those eminent people who assiduously worked to frame the Constitution for the well being of India. Let us rededicate ourselves to the cause of Justice, Liberty, Equality & fraternity in this country."

Greetings to all Indians on the occasion of Constitution Day. Today, we remember those eminent people who assiduously worked to frame the Constitution for the well being of India. Let us rededicate ourselves to the cause of Justice, Liberty, Equality & fraternity in this country. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 26, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his greetings saying, "On Constitution Day, I bow to the architect of Indian Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar and all the great men. The Modi government is committed to the welfare and rights of every section of the country by following in the footsteps of Babasaheb." (roughly translated)

संविधान लोकतंत्र की आत्मा होने के साथ-साथ भारत की एकता व प्रगति का मूल आधार है।



संविधान दिवस पर भारतीय संविधान के शिल्पी बाबासाहेब अंबेडकर व सभी महापुरुषों को नमन करता हूँ।

मोदी सरकार बाबासाहेब के पदचिन्हों पर चलकर देश के हर वर्ग के कल्याण व उन्हें अधिकार दिलाने हेतु कटिबद्ध है। pic.twitter.com/5hPGbtZvr3 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2021

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote on Koo, "Happy Constitution Day to all of you countrymen." Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended their warm greeting on Constitution Day.

Biswa wrote on Koo, "The Constitution of India reflects our age-old democratic principles and values. On #ConstitutionDay, let us rededicate ourselves towards upholding the values enshrined in our constitution and strive towards making our democracy just, viable and thriving."

Constitution Day

Every year on November 26, India celebrates Constitution Day, also known as 'Samvidhan Diwas,' which honours the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The Constitution was enacted on November 26, 1949, and it went into force on January 26, 1950. According to a government website, the Union ministry of social justice notified the Centre's plan to mark November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015 to promote constitutional ideals among citizens.

In 1947, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, India's first law minister in the Congress-led government, was chosen head of the constitution drafting committee and charged with authoring the country's new constitution.

Image: PTI