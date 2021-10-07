PM Modi Greets Nation On Navratri, Wishes Good Health & Prosperity To Everyone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 7 October greeted the countrymen on the occasion of the 9-day long festival of Navratri. In a tweet, the PM said he hopes that Navratri brings good health and prosperity in people's lives. Reflecting upon the importance of the festival for all Hindus, he said that "the coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa."

The auspicious festival kicked off this morning and will be celebrated for nine days culminating on 15 October. According to the Hindu calendar, this year the festival's third and fourth days are falling on the same day, making 15th October as the 10th day when Dussehra is celebrated.

Navratri 2021: Significance of the auspicious festival

This nine-day long festival is celebrated throughout India. During this festival, people worship goddess Durga in her nine incarnations. The word ‘Navaratri’ means ‘nine nights', which signifies the nine incarnation’s triumph over evil power. The first day is considered as Shukla Paksha during the month of Ashvin, as per the Hindu calendar, which corresponds to September-October in the Gregorian calendar.

The worshippers offer prayers, observe fast, and welcome the nine representations of woman strength. However, the most intriguing feature of this event is that various colours are connected with each day of the festival in which several devotees dress according to the colours that correspond to that day. The traditional dance form - Garba is played during these nine days to welcome the Goddess.

Due to COVID-19, the celebrations have been restricted, however, this year the Gujarat government has relaxed the night curfew by one hour in eight cities and permitted the organisation of 'Garba' events in Navratri in housing societies and on streets with certain norms as coronavirus cases steadily decline in the state. However, the commercial organisation of Garba events will not be allowed this year. Garba is a popular folk dance of Gujarat and is performed with passion and fervour during the Navratri festival, which this year will start from 7 October. The government also announced a slew of relaxations related to hotels, marriage functions and funerals.