On the occasion of Sanskrit Week celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a message and greeted people in simple Sanskrit language. This year, Sanskrit Day will be celebrated on August 22 to cherish the importance of the Sanskrit language. Sanskrit is considered the mother of all Indian languages ​​and one of the most ancient languages ​​spoken in India.

Hon Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modiji's message in Simple Samskrit language on the occasion of beginning of Samskrit Week Celebrations today.

मान्यस्य प्रधानमन्त्रिणः श्रीमतः नरेन्द्र मोदी महोदयस्य संस्कृतसप्ताह-शुभारम्भस्य सन्दर्भे संस्कृतभाषया सन्देशः#SamskritKnowledgeSystems pic.twitter.com/x8gk3f6x3R — चमू कृष्णशास्त्री Chamu KrishnaShastry (@ChamuKShastry) August 18, 2021

Significance of Sanskrit Day

Sanskrit Day is observed to spread awareness and promote the ancient Indian language. The day is dedicated to preaching the importance of learning and knowing it. According to the Indian calendar, Sanskrit Day is celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Shravan.

World Sanskrit Day or Sanskrit Day was first celebrated in 1969 as a symbol to respect the rich culture of India. The day was declared by the Indian Government in 1969 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan as a small percentage of the population in the country speaks Sanskrit.

Sanskrit Day 2020

Earlier in 2020, University Grants Commission had asked the affiliated universities and institutes to celebrate World Sanskrit Day and organize activities related to the same. It had further informed that candidates who wish to participate in the competition can visit the official website to submit the applications by August 5, 2020. In 2020, Sanskrit Day was celebrated on August 3.

The University Grants Commission has asked the universities to organize the events on the lines of the events being organized by the consortium of Sanskrit Universities. The Central Sanskrit University, Delhi had released the complete schedule for the programs and competitions being organized for the Samskrit Week Celebration. With the pandemic situations, the competitions were conducted in the online mode.

IGNOU launches Sanskrit course

In early July, IGNOU had launched a certificate program in the Sanskrit language. The course was launched by the School of Humanities of Indira Gandhi National Open University. The name of the program is 'certificate course in Communicative Sanskrit and classes will be conducted through open and distance mode in an online format. It is required that interested candidates should have done 10+2 from the recognized Board. The duration of this course is between six to twelve months and it will be started from July 2021 session.

(Image credit: PTI/SHUTTERSTOCK)