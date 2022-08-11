PM Modi Greets Nation On Raksha Bandhan; Celebrates Occasion With School Children In Delhi

On the occasion of the 'Raksha Bandhan', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, August 11 celebrated the festival with young girls at his official residence in New Delhi. In the heartwarming visuals from PM Modi's official residence in Delhi, the Prime Minister was seen celebrating the Raksha Bandhan with the young girls who tied "Rakhis" on his wrist.

This Raksha Bandhan at the official residence of the PM was quite special, as these young girls were the daughter of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers, and other helpers that are working at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). As each girl came to tie the "rakhi" to PM Modi on his wrist, the Prime Minister welcomed them with a smile. He asked every girl their name and briefly interacted with them on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Notably, every year PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with young girls tying rakhi on his writs.

It is pertinent to mention that as the country celebrates the festival of Raksha Bandhan on August 11, PM Modi greeted everyone on this occasion.

आप सभी को रक्षाबंधन की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2022

Significance of Raksha Bandhan

On this day, the sisters tie Rakhi on their brother's wrists and wish them a long, prosperous and happy life, while in return, the brothers promise to protect their sisters throughout their life. After following the ritual of tying the thread, the siblings exchange gifts and sweets.

Interestingly, nowadays it is not just the brothers and sisters who tie rakhi to each other but also friends, and relatives who have started to follow the tradition. Rakhi is now celebrated with anyone who at any point has provided some kind of protection or care to another.