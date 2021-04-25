PM Modi Addresses Nations In 76th Mann Ki Baat Program; Urges Everyone To Get Vaccinated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' amid the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis. While addressing the 76th episode of the 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme, the Prime Minister lauded the health workers and doctors for fighting a major battle against the pandemic. The entire conversation of 'Mann Ki Baat' focused on the corona pandemic as the biggest priority is to defeat this disease, added PM.

'2nd wave shook the nation': PM Modi

"I'm speaking to you at a time when e COVID-19 is testing our patienc& capacity to bear the pain. Many of our loved ones left us untimely. After successfully tackling 1st wave, the nation's morale was high, it was confident but this storm (2nd wave) has shaken the nation. I have held meetings with experts from many fields like pharma industry, oxygen production etc:", said PM Modi

PM Lauds Health workers

"Our health workers and doctors are currently fighting a major battle against #COVID19. In the past year, they have had several kinds of experiences about the pandemic. To tackle this wave of COVID, I have held meetings with experts from many fields like pharma industry, oxygen production etc." he added.

Prime Minister also extended his gratitude for the huge contribution of ambulance drivers during the war against COVID19.

PM Modi speaks on Vaccination

PM Modi further said that the government of India is dedicated to taking forward the efforts of the state governments to tackle the current COVID19 situation. He also said that during this time period vaccine is really important and asked people to not believe any sort of rumours related to it.

"The Centre's free vaccination programme of GoI is currently underway and will continue in the future. I urge state governments to also allow this benefit to reach as many people as possible".

Prime Minister Modi further appealed to citizens not to fall prey to rumours about vaccination and urged every person to get inoculated.

"I urge people to not fall prey to any rumours about vaccination. You all must be aware that the Government of India has sent free vaccines to all State Governments. All people above 45 years of age can benefit from this. From May 1st, vaccines will be available for every person above 18 years of age," said PM.

'Seek information from reliable sources': PM Modi

"I appeal to you all to seek information on COVID-19 through reliable sources only. Take advice from doctors on the phone. I am seeing many doctors have taken up responsibility on social media to share information on COVID-19 and are also offering consultations. This is highly commendable," he said.



The country's corporate sector can also participate in vaccine drive by getting their employees vaccinated. Govt of India's free vaccination program will continue in future too. I request states to ensure the benefits of this free vaccination program reaches as many people as possible, said PM

'Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi’: PM Modi

PM Modi wished and urged every citizen to get vaccinated and to take full care. He asked people to Never forget this mantra ‘Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi’ - Get vaccinated and maintain all precautions. PM concluded his radio addressed with the belief that "we will soon prevail together over this calamity".

