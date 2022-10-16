Last Updated:

PM Modi Greets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik On His Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his birthday. Odisha CM and Biju Janata Dal president Patnaik turned 76 on Sunday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
PM Modi

Image: PTI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his birthday. Odisha CM and Biju Janata Dal president Patnaik turned 76 on Sunday.

"Birthday wishes to Odisha CM Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of the people," Modi said in a tweet. 

 

READ | Be messengers of BJP, PM Modi in villages, Home Minister Amit Shah tells non-resident Gujaratis
READ | American newspaper WSJ carries anti-India advertisement full-page; targets Modi govt
READ | 'You make us proud': PM Modi lauds Team India for record 7th women's Asia Cup title
READ | PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to former president APJ Abdul Kalam
READ | BJP terms JDU head’s comment on caste of PM Modi objectionable; Tejashwi Yadav says it’s fine

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT