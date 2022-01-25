PM Modi greets people of Himachal on its statehood day

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the people of Himachal Pradesh on its statehood day. "I wish that the state nestled in the lap of nature moves ahead continuously on the path of progress and also plays a significant role in the country's development," he tweeted. The mountainous region became a state on this day in 1971. PTI KR ANB ANB

