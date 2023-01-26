Last Updated:

PM Modi Greets People On Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja on Thursday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
PM Modi

Image: PTI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja on Thursday.

"May this auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja infuse new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Best wishes to all of you on this auspicious festival associated with the worship of 'Maa Vidyadayini'," the prime minister said.

READ | PM Modi wishes nation on Republic Day; urges citizens to realise dreams of freedom icons
READ | Republic Day 2023: PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs at National War Memorial in Delhi
READ | PM Modi dons multi-colour Rajasthani Turban symbolising India's rich culture

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT