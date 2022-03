New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people of Bihar on their state's formation day on Tuesday. In a tweet, the prime minister wished that the state, rich in historical and culture heritage, establishes new records in development. Bihar was carved out of Bengal in 1912. PTI KR NSD NSD

