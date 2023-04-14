PM Modi Greets People On Harvest Season Onset, New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on several festivals which mark the harvest season or new year in different parts of the country.

"Best wishes on Baisakhi. May this occasion deepen the bonds of togetherness in society. Happy Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year. Have a healthy and happy year ahead," he said in tweets.

He also greeted people on 'Bohag Bihu' and 'Puthandu', celebrated in Assam and Tamil Nadu respectively.