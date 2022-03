New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Tuesday. "Best wishes to you all on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. May the God of gods Mahadev help everyone. Om Namah Shivay," Modi tweeted. PTI KR TIR TIR

