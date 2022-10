New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi, birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad.

"Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. May this occasion further the spirit of peace, togetherness and compassion in our society. Eid Mubarak," he tweeted.

Image: ANI, PIB