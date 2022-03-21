PM Modi greets people on Navroz

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the Parsi new year Navroz. It also marks Iranian new year and is celebrated in countries with Persian cultural influence. Sections of people also observe it in August.

In a tweet, Modi said, "We mark Navroz with a prayer that the coming year brings with it joy and outstanding health in everyone's lives. May all aspirations be fulfilled and may there be prosperity all around. Navroz Mubarak!" PTI KR ANB ANB

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)