PM Modi Greets People On World Sanskrit Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of World Sanskrit Day greeted people and urged them to share a sentence in the ancient language to celebrate its greatness.

PM Modi took to the micro-blogging site and said, "Greetings on World Sanskrit Day. I laud all those who are passionate about it. India has a very special relation with Sanskrit. To celebrate this great language, I urge you all to share one sentence in Sanskrit.".

Greetings on World Sanskrit Day. I laud all those who are passionate about it. India has a very special relation with Sanskrit. To celebrate this great language, I urge you all to share one sentence in Sanskrit. In the post below, I will also share a sentence. Don’t forget to use… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2023

In a series of Posts, he spoke about India hosting the G20 Summit in the coming days and how people from all over the world will come here and learn of its great culture.

World Sanskrit Day is observed to raise awareness about the language used by scholars and saints in ancient India to pen several revered books, especially about religious teachings and philosophy.

World Sanskrit Day is celebrated on Purnima Tithi of Shravana month. The Sanskrit Diwas coincides with the Festival of Raksha Bandhan.

Around 3500 years ago, Sanskrit is believed to have its roots in India. 1969 marked the inaugural World Sanskrit Day. Vedic and Classical Sanskrit are the two subsets of the language.