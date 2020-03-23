PM Modi Greets Smriti Irani On Her Birthday; Here's Why He Praised The Union Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Union Minister Smriti Irani on March 23. In a tweet, the Prime Minister lauded Irani for her proactive work towards 'furthering women empowerment'

In a tweet, he said, "Greetings to Smriti Irani ji on her birthday. She is proactively working towards furthering women empowerment and transforming the crucial textiles sector. Praying for her long and healthy life."

Urging the country to observe Janta Curfew on March 22, Smriti Irani took to social media to amplify the message with a quirky cartoon earlier shared by the Mumbai police and originally created by digital product designer Nithin Suren. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to follow self-imposed Janata curfew from 7.00 am to 9.00 pm on Sunday as an initiative to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The message resonated well with the citizens, which reflected into barren streets and lonely public spaces.

