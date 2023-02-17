PM Modi Greets Telangana CM KCR On His Birthday, 'pray For His Long Life And Good Health'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, and several other leaders on Friday greeted Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on his birthday.

The Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Delhi, M K Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arvind Kejriwal respectively also extended birthday wishes to Rao.

"Birthday greetings to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. I pray for his long life and good health," Modi tweeted.

Naidu greeted Rao on his birthday and wished him a long, healthy and meaningful life.

Soundararajan also took to Twitter to wish Rao, also known as KCR. "Birthday Wishes to honb @TelanganaCMO Shri K Chandrasekar Rao garu," she said.

Stalin, Vijayan, Kejriwal and Sarma also conveyed their greetings to Rao on Twitter.

"Heartiest Birthday Greetings to Hon'ble @TelanganaCMO Thiru. K.Chandrasekhar Rao Garu. Wishing you a long and healthy life in service of the people of Telangana and in fighting divisive politics," Stalin tweeted.

Kerala CM Vijayan posted a photo of the two leaders on the social media platform and said: "Warm birthday wishes to K. Chandrashekar Rao Garu! Your dedication to public service and efforts to foster healthy relations with other states, especially Kerala, are truly appreciated. Best wishes for your good health and continued success. @TelanganaCMO #HappyBirthdayKCR." Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar wished that Rao be blessed with a long and healthy life.

Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan greeted Rao and wished him a happy and healhy life, a Jana Sena release said.

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and activists organised various philanthropic activities on the occasion of Rao's birthday.

Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha attended birthday celebrations at the LB stadium here.

State Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and BRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar offered prayers in a temple at Keesaragutta here and planted saplings at the urban eco park at Keesara.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)