PM Modi Said 'No More Lockdown, 4 Lockdown Phases Over; We're In Unlock 1': Gujarat DyCM

In light of the surge in the number of Coronavirus cases in the country, there have been rumours of another lockdown being planned by the government. Quelling the rumours, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel has affirmed that there will be no further country-wide lockdown due to COVID-19 adding that it has been said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his video conference with the chief ministers on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister categorically said that rumours are being spread that fresh lockdown will be imposed with a rising number of (coronavirus) cases. There is no such move planned and there won't be any fresh lockdowns," Patel said while speaking with reporters.

The video conference with PM Modi witnessed the participation of chief ministers of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha and the Lieutenant General of Jammu & Kashmir and Telangana who sought clarification over further lockdown imposition.

To this, the Prime Minister replied, "There will not be any lockdown in the country. The four phases of lockdown are over. Unlock 1.0 is going on now. We all should discuss what we should do for Unlock 2.0."

PM Modi emphasised on accelerating the economic activities that were halted due to the COVID-19 consequential lockdown.

"The Prime Minister said we have to continue our fight against coronavirus, but at the same time we have to give impetus to the economy, increase business and employment opportunities and bring in investment," Patel said.

PM Modi also emphasised on the use of face masks, social distancing, hand hygiene and other sanitisation protocols to be implemented while strengthening the economic activities in times of COVID-19.

India has reported 366,946 cases as of June 17, of which 12,237 succumbed to the virus, 160,384 are active while 194,324 have been cured, discharged or migrated. Although the COVID-19 cases are surging at an alarming rate, India's recovery rate is also getting better as days pass by with more number of people getting recovered and discharged, pushing the recovery rate to over 52%. PM Modi noted that the rising rate of recoveries of COVID-19 patients have kept the outbreak under control and stressed on the need to further boost the test, trace, isolate and treat strategy. There has also been a sudden rise of death figure with more than 2000 deaths added to the count of total fatalities on Wednesday. However, the sudden surge is due to the adjustments and updating of figures over a longer period of time by the states.

(With ANI inputs)

