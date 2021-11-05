Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the people at Kedarnath and unveiled several developmental projects. Earlier he had offered prayers at the holy shrine of Kedarnath and also unveiled the Adi Shankaracharya statue. During his address, Prime Minister Modi remarked that people are witnessing the restoration of Adi Shankaracharya's samadhi which is a picture of India's spiritual richness.

PM Modi on 2013 Uttarakhand floods

During his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about the 2013 Uttarakhand floods that also affected Kedarnath. Prime Minister Modi expressed that he had 'faith' that Kedarnath will be revived. In addition, he also stated that he had experience in reviving Kutch after the earthquake. "People who used to come here used to think whether our Kedar Dham will rise up again? But my inner voice was saying that it will rise with more pride than before," said PM Modi. PM Modi also said that he has regularly reviewed redevelopment works at Kedarnath from Delhi.

#LIVE | I saw the destruction in Uttarakhand due to floods in 2013. People wondered if Kedarnath would revive. I had faith in Kedarnath and the experience in reviving Kutch after the earthquake. Today Kedarnath is reviving: PM Modi





#LIVE | I have regularly reviewed redevelopment works at Kedarnath from Delhi. I reviewed progress of different works being carried out here through drone footage. I want to thank all 'rawals' here for their guidance for these works: PM Modi



PM Modi also thanked the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government for the development of Kedarnath. Hailing Adi Shankaracharya, the Prime Minister said that earlier spirituality, religion were seen by linking them with stereotypes. However, he stated that Indian philosophy talks about human welfare, looks at life in a holistic, holistic way. The Prime Minister remarked that Adi Shankaracharya made the society aware of this truth.

Prime Minister Modi talks about his interaction with soldiers

On Thursday, PM Modi interacted with the soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri District. Speaking about his visit, PM Modi said that he celebrated Diwali with the Bravehearts of the Indian Army. He said that he carried the blessings of 130 crore Indians for the soldiers. PM Modi also informed that work is underway on the Chardham road project which is being done so that the Chardhams are connected to the highways. In a major announcement, PM Modi informed that people can visit Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib through cable car in the future as those preparations are underway as well. According to the Prime Minister, in the next 10 years, the state will receive more tourists than it did in last 100 years.

PM Modi hails Uttarakhand's fight against COVID-19

Speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister has hailed the Uttarakhand government and said that its efforts are commendable. Moreover, he also said that despite facing geographical difficulties, Uttarakhand has achieved the target of 100 per cent single dose.

PM Modi unveils Adi Shankaracharya statue at Kedarnath; performs Aarti at shrine

During his visit to Kedarnath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also unveiled a 12-feet high statue of Guru Adi Shankaracharya and offered prayers at the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. PM Modi performed 'aarti' of Lord Shiva and also undertook circumambulation of the shrine. In addition, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects in the poll-bound state.