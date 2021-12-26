PM Modi Hails Arunachal's Unique Campaign Of Surrendering Air Guns To Stop Bird Hunting

Lauding the Air Gun surrender campaign and its impact in Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi during his address to the nation in the 84th edition of Mann Ki Baat radio show, stated that over 1600 residents of the state have 'voluntarily' given up their guns from possession. Notably, Air Gun Abhiyan had been initiated on September 21, 2021, wherein the objective is to upgrade from air guns to licensed guns in a bid to preserve nature and uplift conservation.

Speaking of Arunachal Pradesh's 'unique' campaign, PM Modi said, "The bird population across forests have started to diminish. To keep this in check, the Air Gun Abhiyan is going on."

"Friends, Arunachal Pradesh is home to more than 500 different kinds of bird species. There are few desi species that cannot be found elsewhere in the world. Therefore, it is imperative we preserve what we have been gifted with."

Further, PM Modi lauded Arunachal Pradesh residents for keeping up with the government's pace and its objectives too.

"People of Arunachal Pradesh voluntarily surrendered over 1600 Air Guns and I commend them for the endeavour," PM Modi noted.

Air gun surrender campaign initiated by Ministry of Environment

Union Minister of State for Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey launched the Air Gun Surrender campaign across the country, urging people not to shoot animals and birds. Retired forest workers, representatives from social organisations, and others were enlisted to help with the project.

"Air guns do not require any license. In such a situation, many people in our country hunt birds through air guns in every district and village. Due to this, the number of many birds is rapidly decreasing," the Ministry's press release had noted.

PM Modi addresses nation in 84th edition of Mann Ki Baat on December 26

During the year's final episode of Mann Ki Baat on December 26, PM Modi held that the new Omicron variant is being constantly reviewed by our scientists and experts. He affirmed, "Every day, they are collating new data to design future steps."

Furthermore, lauding the country's COVID-19 vaccination status, PM Modi said, "Today, when we compare the global vaccination statistics with India, we realize what an unprecedented feat our country has achieved. Crossing the milestone of 140 crore doses, it is an achievement for every Indian."

"It is the power of people and with everyone's efforts that India could fight the worst pandemic of the century. In hard times, we stood together as a family," he said.

Also, PM Modi paid his heartfelt tribute to late Wing Commander Varun Singh, who passed away in a horrifying IAF helicopter crash in Coonoor while CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were on board.