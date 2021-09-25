PM Modi Hails Bilateral, Multilateral Engagements As 'productive' 3-day US Visit Ends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit came to an end on Saturday following his address at the 76th UNGA as he departed from John F Kennedy International Airport for India. In a tweet, PM Modi labelled his US visit productive and said that he was confident that the relationship between India and the US will grow stronger in the future.

"Over the last few days, have had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements, interaction with CEOs and the UN address," PM Modi said, "I am confident the India-USA relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come. Our rich people-to-people linkages are among our strongest assets."

PM Modi's US visit: Highlights

During his three day visit to America, PM Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings, attended Quad leaders summit and addressed the United National General Assembly (UNGA). PM Modi held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. PM Modi also held one-on-one meetings with top American CEOs from different sectors and discussed a number of topics like solar, semiconductor and 5G. He also encouraged them to invest in India.

The Prime Minister also attended the Quad leaders summit on Friday and proposed a common international travelling protocol involving mutual recognition of the Coronavirus vaccination certificate. On Saturday, PM Modi delivered a power-packed address at the United Nations General Assembly. During his speech at the UN headquarters, the Prime Minister highlighted the Afghanistan crisis, Coronavirus pandemic and global terrorism. The Prime Minister will bring home 157 artefacts and antiquities handed over by the United States. The returning package consists of 45 artefacts from Before Common Era, as many as 71 items are cultural artefacts while the remaining are figurines related to Buddhism (16), Hindusim (60) and Jainism (9).