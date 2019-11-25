PM Modi Hails BJP's Efforts To Rid Jharkhand Of Maoists; Slams Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his Jharkhand election campaign on Monday. While addressing a rally in Daltonganj, Palamu, he said that BJP has made efforts to free Jharkhand off Maoists and create a peaceful environment in the state. Prime Minister Modi also launched a veiled attack on the alliance of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and said that their only agenda was to misuse the resources of the state.

'Those people took benefit of political instability'

While addressing the rally, he said, "In Jharkhand, governments were formed through back channels because of the vested interests of some political parties. These people have no feeling to serve people of the state. The only agenda of their alliance is 'Satta bhog' and misusing resources of Jharkhand. They are again misleading you on this and seeking vote from you." The Prime Minister added, "They always have eyes on resources. Those people took benefit of political instability and did politics on violence," he said.

'BJP has made an effort to free Jharkhand of naxals'

PM Modi said that BJP provided a stable government in the state and gave a corruption-free government to the state.

"Jharkhand, especially Palamu, has always been a strong fortress for BJP. If lotus is blooming across the country today, it's due to the blessings of the people here and the party workers. The people here have always stood by 'kamal'. BJP has made an effort to free Jharkhand of naxals and create a peaceful environment here," he said.

Jharkhand Assembly polls

Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases from November 30. The first phase of polling will be held on November 30, the second phase on December 6, the third phase on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20.

The Congress has forged an alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the state to take on the BJP. In 2014, the BJP, which won 43 seats, formed the government along with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU), which had won five seats, under the leadership of Raghubar Das.

