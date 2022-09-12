PM Modi Hails Cleanathon Organised At Mumbai's Juhu Beach; Urges All To Keep Coasts Clean

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 12 praised the efforts of volunteers to remove garbage from the Juhu beach in Mumbai, stressing the importance of keeping India’s coasts clean.

Juhu beach is one of the most popular beaches located on the western coast of Mumbai. On September 11, a cleanathon was organised at Juhu Beach, which saw participation in large numbers.

PM Modi said that the efforts were commendable and heaped praise on all those who took part in the clean-up drive.

Commendable...I appreciate all those involved in this effort.



India is blessed with a long and beautiful coastline and it is important we focus on keeping our coasts clean. https://t.co/mxMTUNLYNC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2022

Efforts To Clean Mumbai Beaches Post Ganesh Visarjan

This comes after BJP leader Asif Bhamla organised a clean-up drive at the Juhu beach where Mumbaikars descended in large numbers to join the initiative. As the Ganesh Chaturthi festivites came to an end on September 9, Amruta Fadnavis-founded NGO Divyaj Foundation joined hands with the BJP leader's NGO Bhamla foundation to organise a massive clean-up drive after Ganpati immersion. Current speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar, Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra were also present.

"I am very happy with the public participation we are getting for beach cleanup. I thank the NGOs and the government officials for making this happen. I also thank Rahul Narwekar ji for being here," Amruta Fadnavis told Republic Media Network.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar also spoke to Republic and said, "I would like to Congratulate Divyaj Foundation and Bhamla foundation for this initiative. Clean and green Mumbai is dear to every Mumbaikar. I congratulate both foundations for undertaking this good campaign. The current dispensation will ensure that this initiative is promoted."

Image: PTI, ANI