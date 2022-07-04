PM Modi Hails 'Digital India' Campaign; Says 'nation Is Leading 4th Industrial Revolution'

While addressing the Digital India Week in Gandhinagar, PM Modi stated that India is helping the world traverse through the fourth industrial revolution. He said India was just the silent consumer of the third industrial revolution, however, the country can proudly announce that it is directing the world in the journey to execute the Industry 4.0 revolution, further adding that the state of Gujarat has provided direction to the country in this regard.

Speaking about the important role being played by India in the Industry 4.0 revolution, PM Modi said, "With the passage of time, the country which does not adopt modern technology, time moves ahead leaving it behind. India was a silent consumer of this during the Third Industrial Revolution. But today we can proudly say that India is guiding the world in the fourth industrial revolution, Industry 4.0."

समय के साथ जो देश आधुनिक टेक्नोलॉजी को नहीं अपनाता, समय उसे पीछे छोड़कर आगे निकल जाता है।



तीसरी औद्योगिक क्रांति के समय भारत इसका भुक्तभोगी रहा है।



लेकिन आज हम ये गर्व से कह सकते हैं कि भारत चौथी औदयोगिक क्रांति, इंडस्ट्री 4.0 में दुनिया को दिशा दे रहा है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 4, 2022

Many 'India firsts' for Gujarat

Enunciating on the major achievements by Gujarat, which were also feats achieved before any other state in India, PM Modi said, "Gujarat was the first state in India to establish a Gujarat State Data Center (GSDC), Gujarat State Wide Area Network (GSWAN), E-Gram centers and ATVT Jan Seva Kendras. These were the major pillars for the digital transformation of Gujarat."

Detailing the development of the very important electronics manufacturing sector, PM Modi said, "Today, India is working on the target of taking electronics manufacturing to more than $300 billion in the next three-four years. India wants to become a chip maker from a chip taker. Investment is increasing rapidly in India to increase the production of semiconductors."

Digital India Mission to take governance to a new level

The sectors, which will pave the way for innovation in digital technologies and are crucial from a futuristic pespective; Space, Maping, Drones, Gaming, Animation have been opened up, said the PM. Further stating about the role of technology in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, PM stated ''Digital India Mission also proved to be critical to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, helping the country in taking up the world's largest COVID vaccination programme and also COVID relief.''

Moreover, under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the government was able to transfer lakhs of crores to the eligible beneficiaries. "In the last 8 years through DBT, more than 23 lakh crore rupees have been sent directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries," PM asserted, adding that this move saved a massive 2 lakh 23 thousand crore from falling into the wrong hands.

The initiative of One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) helped the government machinery to deliver free ration to over 80 crore citizens, PM stated.

Image: PTI