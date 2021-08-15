On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort talking about the biggest challenge that India had faced in the past year- the COVID-19 pandemic. Paying his respect to the healthcare and frontline workers of the nation, PM Modi stated that those who had devoted their lives to the service of the citizens needed every bit of appreciation.

"This period of Corona has come as a big challenge in front of our country, which is growing on the path of progress, in front of the entire human race. The people of India have fought this battle with restraint and patience. During COVID, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, scientists who were developing vaccines and crores of citizens who were working with a sense of service -all those who devoted every moment to serve others in this period, deserve our appreciation," said PM Modi.

Our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, our cleaning workers, our vaccine makers - everyone who has worked diligently to serve people during the COVID pandemic - deserve our gratitude.



- PM @narendramodi #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/wwtl27Pdsd — BJP (@BJP4India) August 15, 2021

PM lauds India's COVID-19 vaccine drive

Apart from the challenges, PM Modi also highlighted the growth of the nation during the pandemic saying that it had moved swiftly from taking years to develop a polio vaccine to carrying out one of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drives. PM Modi announced that India had vaccinated more than 54 crore people since the beginning of the inoculation drive in 2021.

"Today we do not have to depend on any other country for a vaccine for India. Just think for a moment, what would have happened if India did not have its own vaccine? How many decades had passed till we got the polio vaccine? In such a big crisis when there is a pandemic everywhere, how do we get the vaccine? But today we can proudly say that the biggest vaccination work in the world is going on in India. More than 54 crore people have got the vaccine and have received a digital certificate," he said.

Talking about the way forward for India, PM Modi said that it was important to recognize the challenges on the occasion of Independence Day and move towards future growth. "It is true that compared to other nations, there were fewer infections and we were able to save more lives. However, this is not a matter of gloating. We can not say we did not face any challenges. If we say that, it will block our future growth. Despite our efforts, we could not save the parents of the children. That pain will be with us forever," he stated.