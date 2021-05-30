PM Modi Hails Efforts Of Woman Loco Pilot Of Oxygen Express Fighting COVID-19 Crisis

Addressing the Mann Ki Baat radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked drivers of cryogenic oxygen tankers and corona-warriors who helped the country during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also applauded the female drivers of the oxygen express train and hailed women empowerment.

PM Modi said, "Mothers and sisters will be proud to know that the Oxygen Express is being run fully by women. Every woman of the country will feel proud of that. Not just that, every Indian will feel proud."

During the programme, the Prime Minister conversed with Shirisha Gajni, who is a loco pilot of Oxygen Express. When PM asked her- from where does she get the motivation to do such good work, Gajni said, "Sir, I get motivation from my parents. My father is a government employee. I have two elder sisters, and all of us three sisters are working. We have been encouraged by our father. My eldest sister is in a bank, I am with Railways today."

When PM Modi asked Gajni how her experience has been in driving Oxygen Express, she said, "I worked with a great pleasure for this mission. At the time of delivery, everything is checked from a safety, formation, and leakage viewpoint. Indian Railways is also quite supportive as I was given the green path to operate this train. I competed for 125 kilometres in one and a half hours. "

PM lauds efforts of frontline workers

PM Modi also spoke to several other frontline workers such as Dinesh Upadhyay, who drives a liquid oxygen tanker, and IAF Group Captain A K Patnaik who has worked to transport one of the biggest necessities- Oxygen from abroad and across India. The PM also revealed that India was producing 900 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in a day an increase by over 10 times in the course of the pandemic.