PM Modi Hails Eligible Group On Taking COVID Precaution Dose; 'Kudos To Those Vaccinated'

As India began administering precautionary doses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded those who got vaccinated. Stating that vaccination is the only most effective way to fight COVID-19, the Prime Minister further requested more eligible people to come forward and get the booster dose administered. The "precaution doses" are being rolled out for the healthcare and frontline workers, and comorbid people aged 60 and above as the country is witnessing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases.

PM Modi Hails India's Precaution Dose Drive

PM Modi tweeted, "India began administering Precaution Doses. Kudos to those who have got vaccinated today. I would request all those who are eligible to get vaccinated. As we all know, vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight COVID-19".

India began administering Precaution Doses. Kudos to those who have got vaccinated today. I would request all those who are eligible to get vaccinated. As we all know, vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2022

More than 9 lakh Precaution Doses administered

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on the first day of "Precaution Dose", more than nine lakh doses were administered to the eligible age group. 4,91,013 precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, 1,90,383 to frontline workers, and 2,54,868 to the 60-plus population with comorbidities.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 152.78 Crore (1,52,78,35,951). More than 82 lakh (82,76,158) vaccine doses have been administered on January 10 (Till 7 pm). The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

#LargestVaccineDrive



➡️More than 9 lakh Precaution Doses administered.



➡️India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 152.78 crore.https://t.co/fOIzIfePrQ pic.twitter.com/Cq1T5VTmHU — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 10, 2022

Guidelines for Precautionary Dose

There will be no mix-up as the same vaccine that was given to individuals earlier for the first two jabs, will be administered. Those who have received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, and those who have received the primary doses of Covishield will receive Covishield.

According to guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, the gap between the date of administering the second dose of vaccine and the precaution dose would be nine months (39 weeks).

Those aged 60 years and above with comorbidities will not be required to produce or submit any certificate from a doctor at the time of administration of the precautionary dose of vaccine.

COVID-19 Situation In India

The new drive is also starting at a time when India is witnessing an unprecedented rise in Coronavirus cases with the dominance of the new variant Omicron. In the latest update, the nation witnessed a single-day rise of 1,41,986 new Coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3,53,68,372, which includes 3,071 cases of the Omicron variant reported across 27 states and Union Territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Of the 3,071 Omicron cases, 1,203 have recovered or migrated, according to the data updated by the ministry at 8 am. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of Omicron variant cases at 876, followed by Delhi at 513, Karnataka at 333, Rajasthan at 291, Kerala at 284 and Gujarat at 204.

Image: ANI