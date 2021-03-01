PM Modi Hails Gurugram Resident In Mann Ki Baat Address For Efforts To Revive 'Jalpakshi'

Mayur Shah, a bird watcher whose name was mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ''Mann Ki Baat'' address on Sunday has expressed joy and was left speechless after the unexpected recognition by the PM Modi.

A banker by profession and a nature enthusiast, the Gurugram resident had asked PM Modi to highlight the efforts of the people of Assam for a surge in the number of "Waterfowls" in Kaziranga. "Waterfowls" are popularly known as "Jalpakshi", that nest not on the trees but on the water.

Shah was quoted by ANI saying, "I had requested the Prime Minister to use the platform and congratulate the people of Assam for water conservation in Kaziranga that has led to growth in 'waterfowls' there, which is helping a lot of migratory birds. I was speechless when PM Modi highlighted it in Mann Ki Baat, which has a reach beyond India, and connects the Indian community globally.

During Mann ki Baat, PM Modi had said, "I thought that Mayurji would talk about rhinos, hailed as the pride of Kaziranga but he instead asked for the appreciation of the people of Assam for the rise in the number of waterfowls in Kaziranga." Citing the census conducted by Kaziranga National Park Tiger Reserve Authority, he revealed that the population of waterbirds has grown significantly.

'Population of Waterbirds increased by up to 175 percent'

PM Modi added, "Just two weeks ago, the survey was conducted again. You will be delighted to know that this time the number of waterbirds has increased by up to 175 percent as compared to last year."

He had said that a total of 112 species of birds have been sighted in Kaziranga National Park during this census and of these, 58 species happen to be winter migrants from different parts of the world including Europe, Central Asia, and East Asia. The most important reason for this is that here, there is better water conservation along with very little human interference, he added.

